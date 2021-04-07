Home / Cities / Delhi News / Couple die by suicide inside Paharganj hotel, leave note behind
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:16 AM IST
A couple allegedly died by suicide inside a hotel room in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Tuesday afternoon, the police said, after recovering a suicide note in which it was mentioned that the two were in a relationship, but the woman’s family was marrying her to someone else against her wishes.

Police said the couple, both in their 30s, are Delhi residents.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh said that around 3.15pm, the police received information that a couple, who had checked into a Paharganj hotel on Tuesday morning, were not responding to repeated knocks on their door by hotel employees. A police team rushed to the spot, broke open the door and found the two unconscious. The team then rushed the two to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police said they have sent the bodies for autopsy and suspect that the two may have consumed poison. Police said, prima facie, they do not suspect any foul play but are awaiting the final autopsy reports, even as they continued with their preliminary enquiry.

(If you need support or know someone who does, Help is just a call away: Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090)

