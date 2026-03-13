New Delhi, A Delhi court has convicted a man in the 2022 murder case of a sanitary shop owner over a property dispute, while his associate was found guilty of destroying the evidence of the crime. Court convicts man for murdering sanitary shop owner over property dispute in Delhi's Dwarka

Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Bansal was hearing a case against Kamal Sharma, who was accused under IPC sections 302 , 201 and 34 and his associate Vishal Solanki under IPC sections 201 and 34 for helping dispose of evidence.

In an order dated March 9, the court said, "This court is of the considered opinion that prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against accused persons Kamal Sharma for the offence of murder under Section 302, 201, 34 IPC and Vishal Solanki for the offence 201, 34 IPC."

Both were accused of murdering Prakash Aggarwal, who had bought a house from Kamal Sharma and the property was under dispute.

Aggarwal had informed his family during phone calls that he was at Sharma's residence and would return home later in the evening. However, his phone subsequently became unreachable. The family later traced the location of his mobile phone to Delhi's Dwarka.

The next morning, Aggarwal's body was found near Golf Link Road in Dwarka Sector-23. A post-mortem examination revealed that he died due to haemorrhagic shock caused by firearm injuries.

The court noted that the evidence produced by the prosecution left no ground for conclusion that both were innocent. "It has been proved by the prosecution that in all probability, the accused persons committed the offence they are charged with," the judge said.

It said that the postmortem report, ballistic report and the FSL report pointed towards the guilt of the accused persons.

"The blood of the deceased was found on stained blood clothes of the accused persons, plastic katta and the place of the incident," the court said.

During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage, call detail records and forensic evidence. The probe revealed that Sharma shot Aggarwal at his house, and with the help of Solanki, transported the body in a car and dumped it in the Dwarka area to conceal the crime.

The court then convicted both the accused, holding Sharma guilty of murder and Solanki of assisting in destroying the evidence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.