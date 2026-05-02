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Court orders fresh probe into missing dogs outside Delhi airport

A Delhi court has ordered a fresh investigation into two missing dogs from IGI Airport, criticizing police inaction and inadequate reports.

Published on: May 02, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed the Delhi Police joint commissioner to conduct a fresh investigation regarding the whereabouts of two dogs missing from outside the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport since a month, observing that no steps have been taken to trace the canines.

Photo for representation (Hindustan Times)

The order was passed by additional chief judicial magistrate Pranav Joshi of Patiala House courts on April 29.

The court noted that the police reports filed in the matter were “inadequate” and reflected a non-application of mind “to get to the root of the matter”.

A dog feeder and the complainant in this case, Rashmi Sharma had filed a complaint last month, claiming that the two community dogs had gone missing.

As per the complaint, the dogs were forcibly relocated on April 2 by the airport staff members, a video of the incident also surfaced on social media. The complaint also claimed that no information was received regarding the two canines despite repeated pleas before the IGI airport police station.

The court also noted that although CCTV footage showed a person luring a dog into a vehicle, no certain outcome could be drawn, on who directed the staff to carry out the exercise.

The court observed that in view of the gravity of the situation and the dogs being missing for such a long period, a comprehensive inquiry was imperative.

The court has set the next day of hearing for May 11 when police will update it on the status of the probe.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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