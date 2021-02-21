Court rejects UP govt plea seeking withdrawal of Bahuguna's police assault case
A special court Saturday rejected a plea of the Uttar Pradesh government seeking withdrawal of prosecution against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi in connection with a case lodged against her for an assault on police personnel and causing damages to property during an agitation in 2015.
Holding the matter as serious, the special MP/MLA court fixed March 6 for framing of charges against the accused persons.
Besides Joshi, 17 other accused including state Congress leaders like Raj Babbar, Pradeep Jain, Ajai Rai, Nirmal Khatri, Rajesh Pati Tripathi and Madhu Sudan Mistri are also named in the charge sheet in the case.
Special judge P K Rai said the matter was serious and could not be allowed to be withdrawn as no public interest would be achieved if the withdrawal is allowed.
At the time of pronouncing the order, Joshi was present in the court.
Sub Inspector Pyarelal had lodged an FIR with Hazratganj police on August 17, 2015 against the accused persons.
Also read: Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know
It was alleged that while marching from Laxman Mela ground towards the legislative assembly, the police force was pelted with stones by the crowd, resulting in injuries to senior police and administrative officers.
Earlier, moving an application, the state counsel had submitted that the Uttar Pradesh government decided in public interest not to proceed further with the prosecution of Joshi and others and the court should allow its plea to withdraw the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court rejects UP govt plea seeking withdrawal of Bahuguna's police assault case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-NCR local trains to resume from tomorrow. Complete list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 50% covered, Delhi may continue jabs for health staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal likely to meet farm leaders today in Delhi Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police file second case against two south Delhi child care homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt, states should come together to set up manufacturing hubs across India: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tablighi Jamaat: Court tells police to release passports of 35 foreigners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records high of over 27 degree Celsius; moderate fog likely on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#ShwetaYourMicIsOn: DU students react to bloopers in online classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All Delhi High Court benches to resume physical hearing daily from March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All transport services to go digital by April, trials underway: Gahlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No curbs, but must exercise caution: HC to TV channels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road accident fatalities hit 30-year low in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On back of incentive scheme, cops trace more missing kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox