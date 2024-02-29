Court seeks Delhi Police’s response on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in 2020 riots case

A Delhi Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the Delhi Police on the second regular bail application moved by Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy behind the 202 Delhi riots case. The matter has been posted on March 11 for filing of reply and arguments on the bail application. (HT file photo)

“Reply to the present bail application be filed by the prosecution on the next date, with advance copy to the Ld. Counsel for the applicant/accused”, said additional sessions judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai while listing the matter for hearing the arguments on March 11.

Khalid had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking bail, however, he withdrew his petition on February 14, stating that he will approach the trial court for the bail.

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on September 13, 2020, in connection with the Delhi riots case, alleging him to be the mastermind behind the communal riots that broke out in Delhi leaving 53 people dead and over 700 injured, and has since then been languishing in prison.

Khalid is among the 18 accused in the case being probed by the Delhi Police special cell including Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Isharat Jahan, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others.

The special cell had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The Delhi Police has, till now filed a total of four chargesheets in the matter.