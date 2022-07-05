Covid: Delhi sees minor rise in tally with 615 fresh cases, positivity rate at 3.89%

Delhi, on Tuesday witnessed a slight increase in its Covid-19 tally with 615 cases being reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 3.89 per cent. Three fatalities due to the disease were seen during the same period, according to the health department's bulletin. The national capital had reported 420 cases a day ago.

With this, Delhi’s overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 19,38,048. The tally of active cases in the city rose to 2,507, from 2,938, a day ago. The number of containment zones plunged to 357 from 364 on Monday.

Of the 9,494 beds for Covid patients in city hospitals, only 172 were occupied on Tuesday, down from 183 a day ago. The beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are also lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said 15,829 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 9879 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5950 rapid antigen tests.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of fresh Covid cases had touched the record high of 28,867 in Delhi on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic