Covid in Delhi: 160 oxygen concentrators given in 2 days, says health minister

A total of 160 oxygen concentrators were provided by district administrations to Covid-19 patients in the national capital in the past two days under an oxygen bank scheme announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, with an aim to enhance oxygen support for patients in their residences, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said.

The highest number of concentrators were distributed by the north district (28), followed by south-west (26) and west (25). In the south-east, south, New Delhi, central and north-east districts, 10, 11, 21, 15 and 14 oxygen concentrators were distributed respectively. The fewest so far – two, three and five – were distributed by north-west, east and Shahdara districts, showed the data shared by Jain in a tweet.

“All 11 districts have 200 oxygen concentrators ready under the scheme. But they can only be given on the prescription of a doctor of a Covid-19 hospital under the currently applicable protocols,” said a senior official, who asked not to be named.

In April, Delhi witnessed its worst health crisis during the pandemic as hospitals ran short on oxygen on a daily basis, and were unable to procure the lifesaving gas on time amid limited supply. Some critical Covid-19 patients lost their lives for want of oxygen, according to doctors.

But the oxygen situation has eased considerably over the past week, with fresh Covid-19 cases declining in recent days, more beds freeing up in hospitals, and the Centre increasing the daily oxygen supply to the state.

On Monday, Delhi had 35,141 Covid-19 patients in home isolation, while 10,918 fresh discharges were made by hospitals. New cases continued to decline, reporting 4,524 infections and a test positivity rate of 8.42%.

Kejriwal said oxygen concentrators under the scheme can be availed of by both patients in home isolation, and also those discharged from hospital who have been advised oxygen support for a few more days, by calling on the government’s central Covid helpline number 1031.

Under the new scheme, Delhi government doctors are supposed to stay in touch with all those who are given oxygen concentrators from these banks. Once the patient recovers, the concentrators will be taken back, sanitised, and handed over to the next patient.

Once a concentrator is assigned, teams are meant to deliver the machine in two hours, and a technician is also supposed to accompany the team and explain to the patient and caregiver how the machine is to be used.

The scheme was launched in collaboration with Ola Foundation and GiveIndia.

“We are expanding our O2forIndia Initiative in partnership with Ola Foundation and launching it in Delhi this week. Through this initiative, we are creating a bank of oxygen concentrators that will be available for free, on demand and home delivered to the citizens of Delhi-NCR,” said Atul Satija, CEO and founder of GiveIndia.