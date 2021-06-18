Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid protocol breach will only hasten 3rd wave: Delhi HC on violation of norms
Covid protocol breach will only hasten 3rd wave: Delhi HC on violation of norms

The Delhi High Court took note of photographs showing street vendors violating the Covid-19 protocols in markets.
Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021
The Delhi High Court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures.

The Delhi High Court on Friday took cognisance of the violation of Covid-19 protocols in markets across the national capital after restrictions were eased earlier this week and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The high court also issued a notice to the Centre and the Aam Aadmi party-led Delhi government, asking them to file a status report.

A vacation bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Asha Menon took note of photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by a doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) showing street vendors in Delhi violating the Covid-19 protocols in markets, according to news agency PTI.

Also read | Post lockdown, signs of revival tinged with hope for restaurants in Delhi

"We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don't know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely," the Delhi High Court bench observed, TI reported.

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard, the report said.

Also read | Delhi defies social distancing norms, doctors say brace for Covid-19 'explosion'

As the number of Covid-19 cases saw a decline, the Delhi government allowed shops, malls and restaurants to reopen fr Monday. It also allowed weekly markets to open but only 50 per cent of vendors and only one market in each municipal zone.

covid-19 coronavirus delhi high court
