Covid-19: Delhi school student, teacher test positive; guidelines for schools soon

A student and a teacher of a private school in Delhi tested positive on Thursday. The school authorities immediately sent all the classmates of the infected student home, news agency ANI reported.

The health condition of the positive student and teacher is stable.

With the surge in covid-19 cases, the Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for the schools.

"I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was quoted by PTI as saying.

The schools in Delhi for classes 9-12 had reopened in a hybrid mode on February 7 while that of nursery to standard 8 had reopened on February 14. The schools began to function fully offline from April 1.

Students were advised to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in school while the schools were asked to make sure of sanitation.

Delhi on Wednesday logged 299 new Covid-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. Delhi has 814 active cases at present.

"0 to 200 Covid cases are being reported in Delhi. The number of hospitalisations is also going down. We are keeping a close watch. Earlier the focus was on positivity, but now everything has changed," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

The national capital had lifted all covid-19 restrictions on February 28.

Not just Delhi, schools in satellite city Ghaziabad also reported covid-19 infection among students. Two schools were shut and the offline classes in one of the schools in Indirapuram suspended for a week after seven students were infected with Covid-19.

