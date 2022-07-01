Covid: Delhi witnesses slight dip with 813 cases in 24 hrs; 3 deaths reported

The national capital on Friday witnessed a slight decline in its daily Covid-19 infection tally. Delhi recorded 813 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 19,35,687, according to the health department's bulletin.

The positivity rate has climbed to 5.30%, and the active cases have come down to 3,703.

Three more patients died and 1,021 recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 26,264 and 19,05,720 respectively.

On Thursday, the national capital had recorded 865 cases, zero deaths and 1,276 recoveries. On Wednesday, the daily Covid tally was at 1,109- the highest single-day rise in this week so far with one death and over 1,200 recoveries.

According to the health department's bulletin, 15,339 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 4,601 rapid antigen tests and 10,738 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.

The number of containment zones in Delhi is 386 and 2,672 patients are under home isolation.

On the vaccination front, authorities have administered 16,533 doses to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count is more than 3.50 crore. Of the total vaccinations, over 16.25 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.

