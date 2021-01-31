Covid-19 effect! Hindu College to miss Damdami Mai puja?

The most famous tree in Delhi University aka Virgin Tree at Hindu College is the site for the annual Damdami Mai puja every Valentine’s Day (February 14). Students from the boys’ hostels on campus flock around it, believing the popular myth that worshipping the tree on V-Day will help them fall in love within six months and lose their virginity in one year. Some students raised objections to this “misogynistic” practice, and even tried to halt it. But what the protestors couldn’t do, apparently Covid-19 has done!

Since DU hasn’t reopened completely and the hostel at Hindu College remains closed the event, which is organised by the boys’ hostel core committee, is likely to get skipped this year. “Since the hostel is closed, elections to the hostel core committee positions could not be held. And without a committee, organising an event on campus seems impossible, especially when the college isn’t opening for everyone at the moment. Plus, it’ll be hard for the outstation hostellers to return and organise the event,” says Ajay Deswal, a B Com (Hons) student at Hindu College.

The tradition of Damdami Mai Puja has been labelled ‘misogynistic’ in the past. (Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT)

Many are dejected at just the thought of missing out on this much awaited ritual. “Hindu College is known for this puja! There have been many concerns raised about the event being misogynistic and the objectification attached to this tradition has also been a heated topic of discussion. Last year, a poster of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was put up and worshipped as Damdami Mai and Love Guru, after much chaos. As a hosteller, it’s fun to see all these preparations when on campus,” says Iba, a second-year student at Hindu College.

Even freshers were pumped to attend this tradition as part of the annual Valentine’s Day celebrations on campus. “February is the most happening month for DU students. There is so much our seniors have told us about Damdami Mai-Love Guru puja, and how couples propose in Valentine’s week. I was looking forward to experiencing it myself; a more inclusive version of it. Par kismat mein hi nahi hai shayad... I really hope the seniors come up with a digital alternative to celebrate the event,” says a first-year student on condition of anonymity.

Away from the controversy associated with this tradition, the final year students were looking forward to mark their last V-day celebrations on campus. “When we had joined, humne kaafi kuchh suna tha about this puja and aarti that happens. People say you will get a girlfriend within months, or will lose your virginity! But all this doesn’t matter. It’s more about simply keeping with our legacy, albeit modified. I unfortunately missed the previous year celebrations, and was hoping to see them in person at least this one time. Plus, I’m in Vivre (film and photography society) so I could have taken some photos just for memory. But that doesn’t seem possible now,” says Dhruv Barak, a student of Philosophy (Hons) at the college.

But some students feel that the celebrations might still happen, except on a smaller scale. “You never know, some hostellers might still try to assemble in small numbers to celebrate it, in order to not break the tradition...,” says Pooja Santosh, a second-year student of the college.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter