Covid-19 in Delhi: Key DDMA meet today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will today hold a virtual meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the city. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who heads the body, will chair the meeting, while chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend.

The issues likely to be discussed in the DDMA's Friday meeting include the reopening of schools, as well as that of gyms and spas. It may also reconsider a Delhi government order which makes it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone.

In its previous meeting, on January 27, the agency decided to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even restrictions for shops in markets and shopping malls. It also decided to permit restaurant, bars and cinema halls to function at a maximum seating capacity of 50 per cent.

However, the DDMA retained the night curfew and decided to continue with the closure of schools.

On Thursday, the Capital's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally increased by 2688 cases, down from 3028 on February 2, according to a health department bulletin. The daily toll stood at 13, as against 27 on Wednesday. There were 3895 recoveries as well, while 4679 people recuperated the day before.

This means that Delhi has seen as many as 1,838, 647 cases till now, including 1,799,085 recoveries, 25,392 deaths and 13,630 active cases.

