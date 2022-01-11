Covid-19: In revised guidelines, DDMA mandates work from home for Delhi's private offices

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday issued revised guidelines over the coronavirus situation in the city, directing that all private offices in the national capital, except those under the exempted category, shall follow work from home.

“All Private Offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the ‘Exempted Category’ as prescribed in DDMA's GRAP Order no.460 dated 08.08.2021. The practice of work from home shall be followed,” the agency said in a notification.

Previously, authorities advised private-run offices to ensure that at least 50 per cent of their staff are functioning from home.

