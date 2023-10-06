Cricket ka pyaar means Delhi hotel rates ka bukhaar

Cricket lovers are looking forward to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 that has kicked off. While the excitement has turned into a blessing for travel and hospitality service providers, it’s burning a hole in patrons’ pockets. With five matches scheduled in the Capital, the tariffs for Delhi hotels have skyrocketed. While the excitement has turned into a blessing for travel and hospitality service providers, it’s burning a hole in patrons’ pockets (Photo: AFP)

Bharatt Malik, senior vice president – flights and hotel business, Yatra Online, says, “In case of hotels, the cities where India is playing have seen a greater growth [in bookings] compared to those hosting non-India matches. Since the demand for accommodation is high, Delhi hotels have witnessed an increase of 25% to 30% in hotel rates. Even 3-star and lower-category hotels have doubled their room tariffs.”

Fans from all over the world will be visiting Delhi. Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, general manager of Airbnb - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, says, “There has been a surge in searches for stays in India during the World Cup days, marking the country as the go-to destination for cricket lovers from all over the world. Fans from the UK, Australia and New Zealand are likely to travel.”

Airfares for host destinations have also skyrocketed. Indiver Rastogi, president and group head, global business travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel, says, “Airfares for the top match venues from Mumbai and Delhi have seen 30% to 60% surge for October and November.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON