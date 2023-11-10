Crime Branch arrests 2 sharpshooters of Himanshu gang from Delhi’s Bawana

NEW DELHI: Two alleged sharpshooters of a gang led by Himanshu were arrested by the crime branch from northwest Delhi’s Bawana area on November 4, police said on Friday. Himanshu alias Bahu, who is believed to be abroad, has also been helping handle gangs of Neeraj Bawana, who is in jail. and Neetu Dabodia, who was killed in 2013 in a gunfight with the police. The two alleged sharpshooters were identified by the police as Deva alias Tinku and Kabir alias Baba. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two suspects were identified by the police by single names, Deva alias Tinku and Kabir alias Baba.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner, crime branch, said Deva and Kabir were wanted in four and three criminal cases respectively. They were allegedly involved in killing a man and injuring two others in Beri in Haryana in August, and shooting and robbing another person in Agra in November last year.

Also Read: Delhi’s gangs, wars and rivalries

“Their plans in the near future included eliminating some rivals and killing a few who refused to give in to their extortion demands. We have averted several such crimes by arresting them,” Yadav said.

Two firearms, 13 bullets and a stolen car have been recovered from the two.

Police said the two sharpshooters were part of a gang led by Himanshu, who has been a long-time associate of Neeraj Bawana and Neetu Dabodia, the two childhood friends who joined hands to run their gangs till 2013 when Dabodia was killed

Police said that Deva and Kabir worked in a pair, like other members of Himanshu’s gang.

“Himanshu would ask his gang members to work in a pair and stay far away from other teams so that his entire gang wouldn’t land up in jail if there were surprise raids by the police,” Yadav said.

Himansu allegedly kept in touch with his gang members over WhatsApp calls, often using Wi-Fi that could not be traced back to identify them.

“After a crime, Himanshu had instructed his gang members to discard their mobile phones, and even otherwise delete their data from their phones every day,” Yadav said.

When they were sent for a crime, Himanshu allegedly got weapons, cash and vehicles delivered to his members at a pre-determined point, and had them return those items at another point.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!