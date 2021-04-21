Crowds thinner at ISBTs, but many still make a beeline for buses out of city

The exodus of migrants from the national capital to their home towns in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand via buses from the Anand Vihar ISBT, and across the border from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi ISBT, continued on Tuesday, the first day of the six-day curfew in Delhi.

The crowd at the two stations, however, was much lesser than on Monday, when nearly a lakh people left Delhi on buses, police and government officials said.

Scenes on Monday had been reminiscent of the migrant exodus last March, after the nationwide lockdown was declared. The foot-over-bridge connecting Kaushambi and Anand Vihar ISBTs, railway station and the Metro stations, was packed beyond capacity throughout Monday and till the early hours of Tuesday. Covid-19 protocols and social distancing went for a toss as people were seen standing to sitting in close proximity and many of them were not wearing their masks properly.

The officials attributed the decrease in numbers to the enforcement of the curfew in Delhi and the several “confidence-building” measures that they have taken to ensure that migrants do not leave the city. The steps included an announcement by the Delhi government on Tuesday that shelter homes will be opened for migrant workers and they will be provided free meals, apart from medical assistance.

Puneet Sethi, state manager of ISBT Anand Vihar, said more than 25,000 people caught buses out of the city on Monday itself. There was a sharp decline in passengers since Tuesday morning and not more than 200 passengers were seen at any given time at the bus terminal.

“The crowd that we witnessed on Monday was mostly migrants who had panicked after the announcement of the week-long curfew. We arranged 400 extra buses to manage the situation. A majority of the passengers had left by early Tuesday. We had set up a help desk to facilitate them and adequate arrangement of water was also made,” said Sethi.

No crowding was seen at Anand Vihar railway station either. However, migrants were seen walking in groups, their luggage perched on their heads and children in tow, towards the bus terminals and private depots in Ghazipur, Patparganj and Dilshad Garden on Tuesday. They were mostly people who, as per the curfew’s rules, were not allowed to board Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and were not able to afford taxis and autos.

“We are walking with our belongings and children from Gandhi Nagar, where we work in a garment stitching unit. We tried to board several buses on the way but the bus conductors denied us entry saying that we did not have valid curfew passes. With our little money, it was impossible to hire a cab or auto. We wanted to save the money for buying bus tickets back home and other travel expenditure. So we decided to walk,” said Rajiv Lochan from Bihar’s Samastipur, who was with his four family members and five co-workers.

Transport officials at the Kaushambi bus terminal said that more than 60,000 passengers left for their destinations in over 1,200 buses on Monday while the numbers came down to fewer than 10,000 by Tuesday evening.

“We were already witnessing a surge in passengers over the past one week because of the gram panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and the wedding season. But the gatherings swelled on Monday, soon after the curfew was announced in Delhi. Nearly 90% of them left by 3.30am on Tuesday. The situation is normal now,” said Narendra Kumar, assistant regional manager, Kaushambi bus terminal.

To manage the crowd and to ensure they followed Covid guidelines, nearly 400 police and civil defence volunteers were deployed in and around the bus terminals, said additional deputy commissioner of police (east) Sanjay Sehrawat.

The curfew and the exodus have also compounded the problems faced by industrial areas. Industrial associations said it is the fear of the curfew being extended that is driving away the migrants.

Rakesh Sachdeva, president of Naraina industrial area, said, “There is no problem of food or shelter. Migrants fear that the curfew will be extended and they will be stuck in Delhi with no work. They have faced this situation last year as well, so they are leaving the city while transportation services are still available.”

With the daily Covid-19 cases still continuing to remain above 20,000 and Delhi’s health care network is overburdened and struggling accommodate everyone. Ashish Garg, general secretary, Narela Industrial Complex Welfare Association, said migrants are of the opinion that the situation will not come under control immediately.

“People are finding it difficult to get (hospital) beds. Hospitals are running out of oxygen. Migrants are worried about their livelihood,” said Garg.

Thaneshwar Adigaur, secretary of Delhi Asangathit Nirman Majzood Union, said, “The numbers have increased in the last two or three days (when the weekend curfew was announced). The fear was that the weekend curfew would be extended, and it has been. This has instilled more fear in their minds.”