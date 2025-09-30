Custodial probe of baba ‘pivotal’ in molestation case, says court

A Delhi court described the custodial interrogation of Swami Chaitanyananda as “pivotal” for the investigation into grave allegations of sexual harassment by several women. Further, the court pointed out that the gravity of offences and the material on record warranted custodial questioning. Chaitanyananda was sent to five days’ police custody on Sunday afternoon. (HT Photo)

The 62-year-old former chairman of a Vasant Kunj-based management institute was arrested from a hotel in Agra early on Sunday and was produced before Patiala House Court nearly two months after being booked for allegedly molesting 17 female students. He was sent to five days’ police custody on Sunday afternoon.

Chaitanyananda is currently facing at least five criminal cases, two from 2009 and 2016, and three registered this year, related to mass molestation, cheating his employer, and use of forged diplomatic number plates on luxury vehicles.

The four-page order released on Monday was passed by judicial magistrate (first class) Ravi. “The material brought on record including statements of multiple witnesses, nature of offences, and the detailed justification provided by the investigating officer clearly indicates that the presence of accused in police custody is pivotal for progress of the investigation and for recovery of relevant evidence.”

The magistrate noted that after examining the remand application and supporting documents, there were “cogent and adequate reasons” to place the accused in police custody.

In its plea for five-day custody, Delhi Police alleged: “…the accused, holding the position of chairperson/chancellor of the educational institution, along with some associates, sexually harassed female students by sending obscene Whatsapp/SMS messages, making unwelcome advances, and threatening adverse academic consequences.”

Investigators claimed that several students were compelled to accompany him on domestic and foreign trips and to visit his room at odd hours. Police informed the court that statements of 32 victims had been recorded, with 16 students corroborating allegations of sexual exploitation and harassment. CCTV footage, electronic devices, and mobile phones have already been seized and sent for forensic analysis.

The investigating officer told the court that custodial interrogation was essential to confront the accused with victims’ statements and electronic evidence, recover incriminating digital material and WhatsApp chat data, and identify other associates allegedly involved in the crime. The police also said custody was required to prepare pointing-out memos of the institute premises where the alleged offences took place.

Additional public prosecutor Shruti Singhal supported the plea, submitting that despite being served a statutory notice to join the investigation, Chaitanyananda had deliberately evaded cooperation and even sought anticipatory bail in the molestation case, which he later withdrew.

Opposing the police request, Swami’s counsel, advocate Manish Gandhi, argued that custodial interrogation was unnecessary since electronic devices had already been seized.

This development comes at the time when another Delhi court rejecting Chaitanyananda’s anticipatory bail plea in a separate forgery and conspiracy case filed by the trust that runs the management college he headed. In that case, the trust has alleged misappropriation of ₹40 crore by him.