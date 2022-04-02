‘Cycling safety non-existent in Delhi’
It’s been nine months since 50-year-old Manish Jayal met with an accident in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony while riding his bicycle with a group of friends. After spending four days in a hospital and being immobile for a month, he was finally able to move. A fitness coach who has been riding bicycles for 14 years, he says that there is no respect for cyclists on Delhi-NCR roads.
“Riding a bicycle in itself is tough because roads are cleaned in the middle. We ride on the left, where there’s mud and litter. On top of that, vehicle drivers expect that cyclists will give way to them instead of them changing their lane for us,” says Jayal, who started running in January but hasn’t started cycling yet. “In western countries, drivers give preference to pedestrians and cyclists but here, people don’t even look at us.”
In the last 14 years, he says, “the number of vehicles has increased, but there is no change in people’s road etiquette”.
Priti Agarwal, a 40-year-old cyclist and a businesswoman, says that she has been cycling for two years now but doesn’t have the courage to ride if she doesn’t have a cycling partner.
“We hear and witness incidents of snatching, accidents, ogling and what not. In Delhi-NCR, a woman doesn’t feel safe riding alone. I’ve met cyclists from Pune and south India who say they don’t face such problems,” she says.
She also says there is a need for awareness among people and a general willingness to help. “We lost four cyclists in one year. If they had received immediate help after meeting with an accident, they might have been saved,” she said.
Rajesh Maurya, a 43-year-old cyclist, says that while there are cycling lanes on some stretches, they are not maintained. “There’s no space for us to cycle there because they’re occupied by hawkers, stray animals or parked vehicles. They should be maintained,” he says.
Cyclists said they use personal safety measures such as wearing helmets and bright and reflective clothing, as well as using front and rear lights to ensure people spot them on the road.
This comes despite various agencies claiming they working on developing cyclist-friendly infrastructure in the Capital, including dedicated cycling lanes as part of the government’s 540km road redesign project.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), for instance, said it has taken up two major projects for cycling infrastructure--a 16km-long dedicated cycling track in Dwarka along the Metro corridor and a 200km-long continuous track for cycling and walking connecting the green spaces in south Delhi.
Despite these moves, experts have said the safety of cyclists is a major concern, especially after the pandemic when a large number of people started cycling in the Capital, as there are no continuous cycling tracks and demarcations on arterial roads for cyclists.
Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment, said that while redesigning roads, the focus should be on reducing the speed differential between vehicles and other road users.
“While designing roads, importance is given to the speed of vehicles and providing them with uninterrupted access. By doing this, we are ignoring other road users. At a time when the focus is on zero-emission, we need to design roads keeping the safety of pedestrians and cyclists in mind. We have to reduce the speed differential between vehicles and other road users.”
-
ASI held for taking ₹10,000 bribe in Dhuri
A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from an accused. The complainant, Sandeep Singh has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.
-
Nayagaon MC approves ₹14.88-crore budget for 2022-23
With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council approved a budget of ₹14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening. MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at ₹14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around ₹13.11 crore, making it a ₹1.77 crore-surplus budget. Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.
-
Chandigarh: Airport shuttle bus service off to a flying start
Launched 10 days ago, the shuttle bus service between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17 has evoked encouraging response from passengers. The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights. Punjab and Haryana high court is one of the destinations under consideration.
-
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur calls on Nitin Gadkari, seeks land relief for farmers
Preneet Kaur, MP, Patiala, called on Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari along with the members of the Kisan Road Sangarsh committee to take up the issue of passing rewards for land acquired by the NHAI in Derabassi and Banur. She said the members of the committee apprised her of land acquisition under the project Bhartmala NH205A in Derabassi and Banur.
-
Lawrence Bishnoi aide who guarded gang’s weapons in Mohali house nabbed
The operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who guarded the gang's weapons at Simranjit's' house in Nandialai village, Mohali. Identified as Simranjit Singh, 30, the accused was previously posted in the building branch of the Mohali municipal corporation and was now unemployed, police said. He was arrested from his house on Thursday night following the disclosure of another gang member, Deepak, alias Deepu Banur, 29.
