Delhi: Sepoy held for running over cyclist on Sardar Patel Marg
A sepoy was arrested on Friday for running over a cyclist in a Sena Bhawan truck at Sardar Patel Marg a day earlier, the police said, adding that the commercial vehicle belonged to the defence headquarters.
“The vehicle belongs to defence headquarters’ security troops. The driver has been identified as sepoy Om Prakash, a resident of Haryana who was posted at the defence headquarters. He has been arrested,” deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.
Around 7am on Thursday, Kunwar Arora — a cycling enthusiast who founded a bicycle spare parts company and was a resident of Swasthya Vihar in East Delhi - was riding his bicycle down Sardar Patel Marg, near a luxury hotel, when he slipped and fell to his right, as his bicycle flung to the left. Video footage of the incident showed Arora coming under the rear wheel of the truck. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident.
A passerby spotted Kunwar and informed the police, who reached the spot and took him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Army spokespersons did not comment on the matter.
A post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday morning, after which the body was handed to the family. A senior police officer said the PCR call was made at 7.10pm, and the incident took place 10 minutes earlier.
Meanwhile, scores of people gathered to pay their tributes to Kunwar at his Swasthya Vihar residence on Friday.
Kunwar’s father Vijay Arora, a builder in the Capital, said he didn’t blame anyone, but was hurt that an Army truck ran his son over.
“I respect the Army with all my heart and it’s hurtful that the driver didn’t stop. The Army hospital was close by and he could have been taken there. Whether or not he would have survived, he could have been taken to the hospital,” he said, adding that he was thankful for the passersby who informed the police.
Vijay was away on a business trip when he was informed about the accident and reached Delhi on Thursday evening.
The family said Kunwar was a cycling enthusiast, and while he didn’t take part in any cycling competitions, he had been riding for the past four or five years, and used to teach others.
Vijay said Kunwar would go for a ride around 5.30am every morning and would return around three hours later, after covering a 30-40km stretch.
According to the family, he used to often ride around the same stretch crossing SP Marg. “He was usually accompanied by two friends. But he went alone on Thursday,” he said.
Kunwar’s maternal aunt Rani Sethi, remembered Kunwar as “extremely nice” and large-hearted”.
“My grandson once told Vijay that his bicycle needed to be repaired. Instead of just getting it repaired, he bought him a new bicycle altogether the next day,” she said
Kunwar left behind his parents, a brother and a sister.
-
As masks become optional: Clean-up marshals to take on new role as ‘nuisance detectors’ to fine people for littering
Mumbai: The clean-up marshals in Mumbai are in for a new role after their agency contract with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ended on Saturday. According to sources, the procedure to appoint a new agency has started, and the marshals will now be called 'nuisance detectors', in charge of fining citizens for littering on streets, spitting in public, open defecating, and not cleaning after pets. Covid-19 related curbs have been lifted.
-
Schools start new academic session in-person, a first in two years
Most of the schools across the city reopened on Friday and welcomed students of all grades for offline classes after a span of two years while some educational institutions chose to remain closed and begin the new academic session from Monday onwards. All the government schools reopened on Friday. Students were called to attend the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he interacted with students, teachers, and parents.
-
Ludhiana | Illegal pistol recovered from SUV of accused who attempted land grab
The Dakha police on Friday recovered a .32 bore illegal pistol and five bullets hidden near the gear liver of the accused's SUV, who was arrested by the police on March 31 in an attempt to grab the agricultural land and steal the crops. The accused, Harmanpreet Singh, 34, of Galib Kalan of Jagraon, was arrested by the police in case lodged against him on March 4.
-
Vacancies at CAT ‘seriously handicapping’ its proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The court said that it had also been brought to the notice that the last administrative member, who was stationed at Chandigarh demitted her office in June, 2020 and thus the situation is prevailing for the last almost two years. The court had reacted to lawyers pointing out that even at present only one judicial member is stationed at Chandigarh, whereas the administrative member joins the proceedings from Bangalore through video conferencing.
-
Ludhiana | PAU holds webinar on Intellectual Property Rights
A webinar on “Intellectual Property Rights” was organised by The Technology Marketing and IPR Cell of Punjab Agricultural University on Friday. The webinar, supported by the National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, manager, business development, National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, presented an overview on patent filing, transfer and technology commercialisation, under the umbrella of his organisation. The webinar was followed by a question-answer session.
