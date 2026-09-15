‘Daily reality in NCR’: Women bikers after Gurugram road rage

A crash involving a woman biker and a man who allegedly rammed his car into the two-wheeler has sparked concern among women motorcyclists in Delhi-NCR. A biker, identified as Sia, was injured after the bike she was riding was allegedly hit by a speeding car. While the accused has claimed that he didn't hit the bike on purpose, Sia claims he chased her and repeatedly signalled her to stop after driving dangerously close to her.

Women riders said protective gear and cautious riding cannot always prevent danger from aggressive motorists. (Handout via PTI)

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The incident has sparked concern among women motorcyclists in Delhi-NCR, who said the incident highlighted the all-too-familiar risks they face almost daily from aggressive drivers, road rage and harassment.

Shabnam Akram, a 62-year-old Delhi-based biker who has been riding for nearly 40 years, said Sunday’s incident should not deter women from taking up motorcycling.

“I have spent years trying to get more young girls to ride motorcycles, because I believe it gives one a lot of confidence and a freedom to be who they really are. To me this incident really emphasises why even more women need to ride so that it becomes normal to see a woman ride, and no longer remains a strange, one-off sighting,” Akram said.

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Women's safety concerns.

Women riders highlight fear of escalating road rage

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Ambika Yadav, another biker, said road rage was particularly intimidating for women because seemingly minor disagreements could quickly escalate into threats or physical confrontation. “Women should not have to prove that they deserve space on the road,” Yadav said.

Another biker Nupur Kalra said whenever she rides between Delhi and Gurugram, her family tells her, “Ride safe.” “But how do I stay safe when someone else comes from the wrong side at 80kmph? This is the daily reality for women riders in NCR. You can wear all protective gear and ride at right speed, but men in cars who think they can block your way can end everything,” she said.leena dhankhar