Dalai Lama hails India’s moral value, says proud to be a part

India has practised non-violence and encouraged harmony since ancient times, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said on Tuesday as he laid the foundation stone for the Dalai Lama Centre for Tibetans and Indian Ancient Wisdom in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya.

The centre, intended to revive India’s ancient knowledge and wisdom, is being developed by the Dalai Lama Trust over 30 acres of land in the Buddhist pilgrimage town of Bodh Gaya, the site where the Buddha had attained Enlightenment two millennia ago.

“It will be a global centre which will encourage research work and other activities to revive the rich knowledge available in this land,” said the Buddhist leader.

Addressing the devotees on the occasion, the 87-year-old spiritual leader said that since ancient times, India has not only believed in peace, but also practised non-violence and encouraged harmony.

“It has always been a great votary of the sambhaav and balance. It is these principles, practices and faith that make this country different from others in the world,” he said.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner added: “Tibetans came here as refugees. But we are lucky being here. This country has great moral value and culture and we are proud being its part.”

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also present, said Bodh Gaya has remained a centre of knowledge and wisdom. “Lord Buddha attained Enlightenment here more than 2,500 years ago and since then, Bodh Gaya has been known as the seat of knowledge,” he said. “In modern times, credit goes to the Dalai Lama for maintaining and carrying forward this tradition.”

Bihar’s agriculture minister Kumar Sarvjeet, who is also the RJD legislator from Bodh Gaya, said the centre “will create a new chapter in the history of Indo-Tibet relationship”.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi was also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON