Date for Delhi civic body polls to be fixed soon: Officials

The State Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for elections to the three municipal corporations in Delhi soon, senior officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday, and added that the panel has released broad guidelines for the model code of conduct besides making other preparations necessary for the conduct of free and fair polls.

Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in April in which 10.4 million voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

Last time, the elections were held on April 23, and the officials cited above said most preparations such as revision of electoral rolls, identification of poll officials, polling stations were over. The commission held a marathon meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the measures implemented so far.

Officials said among the measures listed in the model code of conduct that was uploaded on the state election commission website, will be a campaign curfew will be imposed between 8pm and 8am during which no canvassing or public meetings will be allowed.

The poll panel has limited the number of star campaigners to 10 for recognized political parties and five for unrecognized parties. Even though the government has withdrawn most Covid restrictions, the election commission has ordered that not more than 50 people will be allowed to attend a ‘nukkad’ (corner) meeting and only five people, including the candidate, will be allowed for door-to-door campaigns.

The commission has advised political parties and the candidates to conduct their campaign through digital/virtual/ media platforms /mobile phones as much as possible to ensuring strict compliance of Covid safety norms.

“The request for permission for campaign by star campaigners may be given at least 48 hours before the start of campaign to make all necessary safety arrangements,” stated the guidelines. No victory procession after the counting will be allowed. If a candidate or political party violates any of the above guidelines, no further permission shall be given to the concerned candidate/party for rallies, meetings etc., the guidelines stated.

All polling personnel and security personnel will have to be fully vaccinated before engaging in the election related activities, the code of conduct said.

The election campaign will end 48 hours before the time fixed for the close of poll. “Such a reasonable restriction is necessary to ensure that proper police arrangements can be made to ensure free and fair poll. Electioneering will end 48 hours before 48 hours earlier to the hours fixed for close of poll," the code said.

The poll panel recently hiked the maximum expenditure limit for candidates on election to ₹8lakh from ₹7lakh fixed during the 2021 municipal by polls.

The model code of conduct will come into force immediately with the announcement of the election date.

No impact on Budget

Experts said though the poll code bars the government from announcing welfare measures and new schemes, it will have no impact on the state budget presentation.

“The state government can present the Budget while the model code of conduct is in place. Presentation of the Budget is a constitutional requirement under Article 202 of the Constitution. The model code of conduct cannot come in its way. The Representation of People Act, 1951 does not bar presentation of budget by a state government when MCC is in force,” said PDT Achary, a former Lok Sabha general secretary.

Political leaders speculated that the poll dates may be announced this week. “There is speculation in the political circles that the state election commission can announce the MCD polls dates anytime soon. The BJP is fully prepared for the municipal elections and we are eagerly waiting for the notification. The Delhi BJP is a cadre-based organisation which is all geared up for civic polls,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

The BJP rules all the three civic bodies in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party did not respond to requests for a comment.

Parvez Alam, vice chairman communication department of the Delhi Congress, said that the Congress will welcome the announcement as the party is ready for elections.

The election commission has held meetings with the representatives of the political parties, and the chief secretary, health secretary, and health experts before launching preparations for the polls in view of the Covid pandemic.