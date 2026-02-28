Day after JNU clash, 14 students arrested for protest get bail

Minimal student movement, shuttered roadside shops and a silence broken only by the sharp honking of passing vehicles -- that was the scene near the main entrance of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday, a day after protesting students raised slogans of “Jai Bhim, Jai Ambedkar” amid heavy police deployment and multiple layers of barricading. Security stands guard at the JNU campus gate in New Delhi on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Of the 51 students detained during Thursday’s protest, 14 were arrested, including three Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) office bearers. All 14 were granted bail on Friday. The union described the bail conditions as “stringent”.

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of students joined a “Long March” organised by the JNUSU from Sabarmati T-point to the ministry of education, demanding the vice-chancellor’s resignation over her alleged caste-related remarks in a recent podcast interview.

The march was halted at JNU’s heavily barricaded main gate, where a strong police presence prevented protesters from moving forward. Clashes broke out when students attempted to advance, leading to multiple detentions.

Later that night, students attempted another march from the JNU main gate towards the Ambience Mall gate, demanding the release of those detained. By Friday morning, 37 of the 51 detained students had been released, while 14 were formally arrested.

Those arrested include JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president Gopika, joint secretary Danish and former president Nitish Kumar.

The Patiala House Courts on Friday granted bail to all 14 students, directing each to furnish a bond of ₹25,000 and a surety of the like amount.

Among the conditions imposed were that the accused shall not induce, threaten or influence any witness; that they will be released only after verification of their permanent addresses; and that they must appear before the court on every date of hearing.

In a statement dated February 27, the JNUSU said the grant of bail reflected the “flawed and politically motivated” grounds of arrest and criticised the conditions imposed.

“The 14 students granted bail face stringent conditions. They will be released only after verification of their permanent addresses, effectively prolonging imprisonment since all are from outside Delhi,” the union said.

Students released after nearly 14 hours of detention alleged that many sustained injuries and that medical attention was provided only for visible wounds.

“While we were being detained, the police attacked us. They hit us with their boots and dragged us. So literally no one is without injury,” said a 23-year-old PhD scholar in Spanish who was detained.

The scholar further alleged that JNUSU joint secretary Danish sustained a leg injury but was denied medical care because the wound was not visibly bleeding.

Another protester alleged excessive use of force. “The police were armed with tear gas and polycarbonate sticks, while the students carried banners, dafli and flags. It felt like a police state,” the student said.

Responding to the allegations, deputy commissioner of police (south west) Amit Goel said, “Medical examination of all detainees was conducted and they were detained with minimal use of force”.

Some students who said they were not aligned with any student organisation described the administration’s actions as extreme.

“The VC’s decision to rusticate was autocratic and such measures will discourage future student leaders,” said a second-year master’s student.

Another student pursuing French (Hons) said the union’s demands — including increased scholarships and expanded capacity at the central library — reflected broader student concerns. “They aren’t asking for something that will personally benefit them,” the student said.

Former JNUSU joint secretary and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member Vaibhav Meena said the vice-chancellor’s remarks on caste were “highly irresponsible”, but added that students wanting to study were caught between the union and the administration.

“The ABVP does not support the VC’s remark on caste, but the union should have approached the administration directly instead of disrupting classes,” Meena said.

Commenting on the unrest following the rustication of JNUSU office bearers, JNU Teachers’ Association president Surajit Mazumdar said the confrontation could have been avoided.

“When we seek permission to protest, it is either denied outright or refused at the last moment. The clash could have been avoided had students been granted permission,” Mazumdar said.

“The march might not have taken place if the Ministry of Education had responded to the VC’s remarks. The ministry neither defended nor acted against her statements, leaving students to approach it through a protest,” he added.

JNU vice-chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment. Queries sent to the ministry of education also remained unanswered.