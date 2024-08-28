DDA admitted it cut trees without nod, claims Delhi minister

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) admitted to “having cut trees illegally, without permission from the Supreme Court or Delhi government” in south Delhi’s eco-sensitive Ridge, according to an affidavit the authority submitted to the top court on June 18. Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“The DDA vice-chairperson admitted that trees were cut illegally between February 16 and 26. DDA accepted that their lawyer lied to the Supreme Court that DDA’s email was hacked; they accepted that no email was hacked and their own executive engineer mailed and told the contractor twice that LG (VK Saxena) directed that the trees be felled,” Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

The office of lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena and DDA, which is headed by the LG, did not respond to requests for comment.

Around 1,100 trees were felled in Satbari area earlier this year for a road-widening project. The matter is currently being heard in the Supreme Court on a contempt petition filed by a Delhi resident, Bindu Kapurea, who alleged trees were cut despite a March 4 court order denying permission.

“DDA admitted in the affidavit that 468 trees were cut from forest area and 174 trees were cut from non-forest area,” Bharadwaj said.

The issue of tree felling has become a bone of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and LG, with the former claiming that the LG “ordered trees be felled”.

“All officials were aware of the illegal activity, driven by pressure from the LG; yet, no one intervened and now, lower-level officials are being scapegoated to protect higher authorities,” Bharadwaj said.

The minister said the matter pertaining to the felling of trees is coming before the Chief Justice of India’s bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to mislead the Supreme Court, the highest court of this country. An attempt is being made to fool the Supreme Court. I appeal to the Chief Justice of India, ‘please take out 10 minutes and read this statement so that you can know the truth’. By reading the affidavit filed by DDA, CJI will know whole truth about Delhi government, officers and LG,” Bharadwaj said.