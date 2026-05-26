The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated work on development of the Kalindi Aviral biodiversity parks along the Yamuna floodplains, according to the tender document issued by the authority.

DDA begins work on Kalindi Aviral biodiversity parks

The project will include plantation and landscaping works worth over ₹1.5 crore, with an estimated completion timeline of 60 days.

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Kalindi Aviral is among the largest of the 11 floodplain restoration and biodiversity projects being undertaken by DDA along the Yamuna. The project also includes the Kalindi Aviral Extension and the Baansera zone near Sarai Kale Khan, portions of which have already been opened to the public.

As per the tender floated by DDA, the work includes digging of holes, supplying and stacking of trees and shrubs at site across multiple biodiversity and floodplain restoration zones.

The tender document lists Kalindi Aviral, Kalindi Aviral Extension including Baansera, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Yamuna Vatika and Asita as part of the broader restoration work across Yamuna floodplains.

Officials said the plantation drive is expected to be carried out during the monsoon season to improve survival rates of saplings and strengthen the ecological restoration of the riverfront.

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{{^usCountry}} “Large-scale restoration work fro the plantation drive is being undertaken across the Yamuna floodplain projects as part of DDA’s ecological rejuvenation plan. The focus is on strengthening green cover and restoring the natural character of the floodplains through native species plantation,” a DDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Large-scale restoration work fro the plantation drive is being undertaken across the Yamuna floodplain projects as part of DDA’s ecological rejuvenation plan. The focus is on strengthening green cover and restoring the natural character of the floodplains through native species plantation,” a DDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Kalindi Aviral project stretches across a significant portion of the riverfront and is being developed in phases. While Baansera, a bamboo-themed park near Sarai Kale Khan, has already been completed and opened, several adjoining stretches are still under development.

The tender also includes works at green areas near Common Wealth Games Sports Complex and Akshardham, the Rose Garden stretch between Feroz Shah Kotla and Ring Road, and floodplain restoration zones between the ITO bridge, Geeta Colony bridge and NH-24.