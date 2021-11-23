DDA flat allottees seek more time to make payment, say units are only being built

Allottees of over 300 flats in Dwarka, part of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s housing scheme of January 2021, said Tuesday that the land-owning agency has asked them to make the full payment by January next year, despite the flats still being under construction.

The allottees said they wanted the DDA to extend the date of payment by a few months or till the land-owning agency is in a position to hand over flats.

The DDA had put 1,353 flats on sale in Dwarka, Jasola and Vasant Kunj in its housing scheme of 2021. The allotment of these 348 middle income group (MIG) category flats in Dwarka was put on hold by the DDA immediately after the draw of lots in March, as the construction work was not complete. The rest were given allotment letters. Some of these allottees were given a payment extension due to curbs during the second wave of the pandemic.

Ashish Seghal, an allottee, said, “We have been asked to deposit the money by mid-January next year. After that, we will have to pay a penalty. I visited the site last week and there is a lot of pending work. The sewage treatment plant is yet to be constructed; the park area is yet to be developed; and finishing work is pending, among others.”

Allottees have questioned the DDA’s decision to put these flats on sale without finishing the construction work.

Arun Aggarwal, another allottee, said, “The DDA is yet to get fire safety clearance for the buildings. Can the agency assure us that we will be able to move into our flats by January-end? Moreover, while other allottees were given an extension to pay the full amount, we have been given just three months. We want the DDA to extend the payment window. We have taken up the matter with the DDA.”

Another concern of allottees is the 10% surcharge that DDA has levied on the cost of flats in Dwarka. Aggarwal said, “This surcharge has not been levied on MIG flats in Vasant Kunj. This surcharge is usually for high income group flats. The parameters for all MIG flats should be the same.”

When contacted, a senior DDA official aware of the development, said, “We have applied for fire safety clearance and the remaining construction work will be completed soon. We will be handing over flats to allottees in January. So far, we have not given any extension for payment.”

Meanwhile, of the 1,353 flats that were put on sale earlier this year, close to 400 have been returned by allottees. The land-owning agency is planning to announce another housing scheme to dispose of the flats returned by allottees of past housing schemes. Close to 15,000 flats will be put on sale again in December, DDA officials said.