...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

DDA identifies key land parcels in Dwarka, Rohini, Karkardooma for TOD push

TOD sites are mixed-use urban zones built directly around or adjacent to major public transit hubs. They integrate housing, offices, and retail.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 07:22 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
Advertisement

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified 14 land parcels along Delhi Metro corridors for the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), following an initial assessment of land availability aimed at boosting mixed-use and high-density development near public transport hubs, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

DDA identifies 14 land parcels along Metro corridors for transit-oriented development in Delhi(Representative Image)

According to officials, the identified plots together span more than 300,000 square metres.

TOD sites are mixed-use urban zones built directly around or adjacent to major public transit hubs. They integrate housing, offices, and retail. “Directions have also been issued to upload details of these parcels on the portal so that interested developers can explore collaboration opportunities,” said lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also DDA’s chairperson.

Among the largest identified sites is a triangular land parcel behind Kailash Deepak Hospital in east Delhi’s Karkardooma, spread across 76,251 square metres along the Blue Line corridor. Another land is near the Peera Garhi district centre along the Green Line, measuring 124,828 square metres.

 
delhi development authority delhi metro dda
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / DDA identifies key land parcels in Dwarka, Rohini, Karkardooma for TOD push
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.