DDA kicks off 14-day event to showcase Yamuna riverfront

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held a sand art workshop on the banks on Yamuna river on Saturday as part of a two-week-long event to showcase its riverfront rejuvenation project. The first-of-its-kind event was organised at Kalindi Aviral, one of the DDA’s Yamuna project sites, wherein students and other participants created sand art and sculptures. They were guided by sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior DDA official said, “Over 250 participants of all age groups participated in the workshop, making sand art and sculptures on themes of independence, heritage, environment, art and science.”

The second event of the series, a nature walk, will be held on Sunday at Yamuna Biodiversity Park Phase-2.

A large section of the 22km-long stretch along the river has been redeveloped by the DDA as part of its riverfront project. “The idea is to get more people to enjoy the redeveloped riverfront. We also plan to create awareness about the significance of the restoration of the floodplains and sensitise people about the environment-related issues,” said the official.

As part of the event, which is being organised under the ‘Smart Cities Smart Urbanisation’ programme as part of the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, DDA will be organising nature walks, bird watching activities, yoga, sand art etc., between February 19 and March 6. The DDA will also organise a cleanliness drive to clear the litter from the floodplains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DDA has also developed cycle tracks in the floodplains as part of the redevelopment projects. A cycle rally is planned on the last day of the event.