DDA plans its first waste-to-art theme park near Lotus Temple

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to develop its first waste-to-art theme park at one of its biggest green spaces in the city near Nehru Place — this time, the agency has picked the theme of ‘Walk Through the Ruins’ as it plans to showcase legacy of historic structures through ruins. The Astha Kunj Park near Nehru Place. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The authority plans to use construction and demolition waste for the new project which will come up in a portion of the 200-acre park in Astha Kunj district, officials said on Tuesday. The park spans across southeast and south Delhi, and was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002.

Flanked by the Bahai Lotus Temple, Kalkaji Temple and lskcon Temple from different sides, it was initially planned as a spiritual green space. Officials, however, said that it is exploring creation of the waste-to-art park at the location now. The agency in the process of engaging an advisor agency for the same.

“Besides the basic intent of development and upgradation of DDA Greens, DDA proudly participates in increasing awareness of Indian heritage amongst the public. DDA intends to hire services of an agency to provide support in the conceptualization, development, building and operation of identified part of the Astha Kunj district park for showcasing legacy of historic structures through ruins,” the document for hiring the advisor states.

The agency will be tasked to recreate replicas of popular ruins from across the country using construction waste and debris, and focus on details such as original topography of the area where the structure is located. Some of the replicas expected to feature in the park include Ajanta and Elora caves, ancient ruins in Karnataka’s Hampi, the Konark Sun Temple, Khajuraho temples, and the Sanchi Stupa, among others.

Officials said that depending on the proposals that DDA receives, international structures may also be added such as Machu Pichu (Peru), Stonehenge (UK), the Colosseum (Italy) and Chichen Itza (Mexico).

“The plan of ‘Walk Through the Ruins’ aims to recreate some of the most iconic ruins of human civilizations as a historic tribute and from an artistic perspective. In this park, we will use waste material that comes from waste construction and demolition sites to design all the ruins, the walls, and even the benches. It is proposed to showcase the legacy of ruins in unique techniques, where the public can explore the beauty of historic ruins from across India by walking through them,” the document added.

The consultant will also be responsible for planning and project management, financial analysis, brand audit, community engagement and stakeholder consultation.

“The consultant will also collaborate with architects, engineers and environmental experts to integrate sustainable design principles and eco-friendly practices into project planning and development. It will also implement measures to minimise environmental impact, promote resource conservation, and enhance biodiversity within the project site,” a DDA official aware of the project details said.

Meanwhile, residents in the area expressed doubts about implementation of the ambitious plan that might turn around the face of a park notorious for criminal activities such as snatchings, and even murder. Residents also claim that it has become a haven for antisocial elements and drug addicts who loiter inside the park due to its poor maintenance.

Last year, the body of a woman from Sikkim was found in the park. In January 2020, the strangulated body of a 12-year-old girl was found, while in 2009, a nine-year-old girl died allegedly after she drowned in a pond inside the park.

“The entire park is a crime den. There is also hardly any sanitation and the security is inefficient. Officials claim to improve it but we hardly see any sanitation staff or guards,” said Vijay Jatyan, chairman of the Sant Nagar RWA in the vicinity of Astha Kunj Park.