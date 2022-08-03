DDA reduces licence fee for petrol, CNG stations offering EV charging facility

In a bid to promote the use of electric vehicles in the city, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday decided to reduce the licence fee for petrol pumps and CNG stations provided they offer electric vehicle charging facilities as well.

The decision was taken in a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by lieutenant governor VK Saxena who is also the DDA chairperson.The meeting also relaxed the norms for allotting houses to the economically weaker sections.

Saxena later tweeted, “Chaired the meeting of DDA @official_dda along with members. Key proposals approved,include: Norms for owning a DDA Flat by EWS relaxed Petrol Pumps & CNG Stations will be able to have EV Charging Stations, at lesser license fee–step to promote green fuel in the city.”

According to a senior DDA official, 5-18% discount in licence fee will be provided to petrol pumps and CNG stations if they make provision for charging of electric vehicles as well.

Currently, the licence fee for a 1,080 square metre (sqm) petrol pump is ₹53 lakh while that of CNG station is ₹46.11 lakh. With the latest amendment, licence fee for a petrol pump with EV charging facility will be ₹50.35 lakh (5% discount with respect to the licence fee of petrol pump) and that of a CNG station with EV charging will be ₹43.46 lakh.

Currently, there are 2,356 charging points and 234 battery swapping points in Delhi. At least, 500 charging points have been set up so far under the single window facility of the Delhi government, the transport department has recently informed.

Norms relaxed for EWS flats

The landowning agency has also approved a proposal to do away with the individual’s income certificate (which until now was mandatory) for allotment of flats under the economically weaker section category. Currently, two certifications have to be provided attesting that the individual’s annual income is less than ₹3 lakh, and the family income is less than ₹10 lakh per annum.

“It was observed that applicants under EWS category were having difficulty obtaining certificate of individual income as most of them fall in the category for whom filing of income tax returns is not mandatory. Therefore, they were not able to submit proof of individual income. Now EWS flats will be allotted on the basis of annual family income, if it is below ₹10 lakh per annum,” said a DDA official, asking not to be named.

