DDA set to launch Karmyogi Awas Yojana with 3,500 Narela flats

The Delhi Development Authority is preparing to launch a new housing initiative titled Karmyogi Awas Yojana, under which more than 3,500 flats will be offered in Narela, officials aware of the matter said. Registrations for the scheme are likely to open in mid-December. DDA flats at Bawana in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The units, spread across three pockets of Sector A1 to A4, will include high-income group, middle-income group and economically weaker section flats. The authority is positioning the scheme as dedicated housing for individuals employed in government departments, public sector undertakings, hospitals and other government-linked institutions at the central and state levels. Officials said only eligible employees from these sectors will be allowed to apply.

To make the scheme more attractive, applicants will receive a 25% rebate on the cost of the units, though the final pricing has not yet been fixed. Officials said the initiative aims to create integrated residential clusters of government and PSU personnel living within a common neighbourhood.

“Demand for the scheme is expected to be strong, given that it offers organised housing in a developing sub-city like Narela, which has been identified as a key zone under Delhi’s Master Plan for future urban expansion. These flats are also located in gated societies,” said the official.

In the first phase, 1,168 flats will be offered in Pocket 9, including 272 HIG units, 576 MIG units and 320 EWS units. The second phase will see 936 flats released in Pocket 6, comprising 232 HIG, 448 MIG and 256 EWS units. Pocket 13, which has the largest stock, will offer 1,552 units, including 352 HIG, 776 MIG and 424 EWS flats.

Officials said construction of the units has been recently completed. The authority is finalising modalities for the registration process, including brochures and an online application system.

A senior official said the objective is to ensure that employees in public service sectors have access to planned and affordable housing, particularly in areas linked to major infrastructure, while also expanding urban growth to outer city zones. He added that the scheme complements upcoming development projects in Narela, including mobility and social infrastructure upgrades. “The scheme’s design is in line with DDA’s ongoing strategy to promote residential growth outside the city’s saturated central districts. We have worked a lot on improving its safety and connectivity to the rest of the capital through metro and bus routes,” said the official.

Officials said prices, eligibility criteria, documentation, and timelines will be announced in the coming weeks.