DDA suspends engineer for dereliction of duty

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday suspended an executive engineer for alleged dereliction of duty and non-compliance of directions in connection with cleaning and upkeep of roads, central verges and pavements, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena is the ex-officio chairman of DDA. (HT File)

A DDA official said the authority has suspended Chhanveer (goes by single name), executive engineer, PD-6. “He was the in-charge of the Narela area, and disciplinary proceedings are contemplated to be initiated against him. On his last visit to Narela on October 26, lieutenant governor VK Saxena, who is also the ex-officio chairman of DDA, had issued specific instructions for the roads to be paved and cleaned, and central verges be spruced up, especially in light of the fact that dust from these roads was adding to air pollution in the area. Even during a recent inspection on December 2, the situation was found to be unsatisfactory, which prompted the LG to issue directions for initiating action against the erring official so that accountability could be fixed. Accordingly, orders were issued for the suspension of Chhanveer on Tuesday,” the official said, asking not to be named.

An official in the LG’s secretariat said Saxena has been personally overseeing maintenance and upgradation work in Narela, and has visited the area multiple times this year.