DDA to allot vacant plots to pvt hospitals, medical facilities for Covid-19 care

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will allot vacant land to hospitals and medical institutions to set up Covid care infrastructure on a temporary basis, a decision it took after receiving requests from several facilities, officials of the land-owning agency said.

A proposal, which was approved by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was sent to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs last week to relax the allotment rules, a decision that was accepted with some conditions, officials said.

A senior DDA official said, “Requests have been received from government institutions and private hospitals. They want land near their facility to be handed over for Covid-related infrastructure. The land can be given to government institutions as per the current policy. However, to allot land to private hospitals or institutions, we need a change or relaxation in the rules.”

The plots, officials said, will be licensed for six months on subsidised charges.

The agency recently decided to hand over community halls and vacant land parcels to set up Covid care infrastructure. These halls are open to government organisations, non-government organisations, institutions, resident welfare associations, among others.

A senior DDA official said, “We have been getting requests for allotment of community halls from various authorities. Now, we have identified 46 community halls across Delhi that are to be allotted on request.”

As per a policy drafted by DDA, community centres can be used as Covid wards or care centres, outpatient departments, isolation facilities, medical storage facilities, or others.

DDA officials said that while the allotment will be done on a first-come first-served basis, priority will be given to government and local bodies in the event of multiple requests for a site.

