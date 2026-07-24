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DDA to boost irrigation at Asita East to increase monsoon plantation

New Delhi:The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will build a dedicated irrigation network at Asita East by laying CPVC pipelines and installing hydrants across the riverfront park to support plantations during the monsoon, officials said

Published on: Jul 24, 2026, 08:35:35 IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi:The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will build a dedicated irrigation network at Asita East by laying CPVC pipelines and installing hydrants across the riverfront park to support plantations during the monsoon, officials said. The project, estimated to cost around 27.2 lakh, is expected to be completed in around 45 days.

Officials said the irrigation system aims to ensure regular watering of newly planted trees and shrubs, reduce dependence on manual watering and water tankers. (Photo for representation)
Officials said the irrigation system aims to ensure regular watering of newly planted trees and shrubs, reduce dependence on manual watering and water tankers. (Photo for representation)

Officials said the irrigation system aims to ensure regular watering of newly planted trees and shrubs, reduce dependence on manual watering and water tankers. It will also improve survival of plantations and help maintain the park’s green cover.

“The plantation drive at Asita East has expanded significantly over the past few years. A permanent irrigation system will ensure timely watering of saplings, improve water management and support the long-term sustainability of the green spaces,” a DDA official said.

Officials added that hydrants at key locations will allow horticulture staff to irrigate different parts of the park more efficiently while reducing water wastage.

Spread along the Yamuna floodplain, Asita East is one of DDA’s flagship riverfront projects. The park has cycling and walking tracks, landscaped lawns, recreational spaces and ecological restoration areas.

 
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