DDA to ready 17,800 flats in a year in national capital

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch schemes to allot 17,829 flats in various categories in two phases over the next year, according to Subhasish Panda, vice-chairperson, DDA.

All of the upcoming DDA flats will be in Dwarka Sector 19B, Bhakarwala near Mundka, Dwarka Sector 14, and Narela sectors A1 to A4. (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that 11,449 flats will be ready by the end of October this year while another 6,380 flats will be ready by March 2024. These include flats in the high income group (HIG), mid income group (MIG), low income group (LIG) as well as economically weaker sections (EWS) categories. The largest number of flats will be in the MIG category, said Panda.

“We are on the verge of completing most of these flats which will be ready in two batches — by the end of October this year and the end of March next year,” added Panda.

All of the upcoming flats of DDA will be Dwarka Sector 19B, Bhakarwala near Mundka, Dwarka Sector 14, and Narela sectors A1 to A4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials added that the HIG or luxury flats are coming up in Dwarka’s Sector 19B and are a new category for DDA as well. In the Dwarka flats, DDA offer luxury flats with penthouses and terrace gardens overlooking a golf course for the first time. The society in Sector 19B will have 116 HIG flats and 14 penthouses, along with 328 EWS units. Apart from Dwarka, some of the HIG flats will also be Narela.

Officials said that the price for these flats has not been finalised yet. However, the authority may be inviting applications for the draw of lots around Diwali this year, and the allotment is expected by early next year.

“The size of the penthouses will be 266 square metres (sqm) and the HIG flats will come in two sizes of 129 sqm and 150 sqm. Meanwhile, the MIG flats will be of 84 sqm and the LIG flats will be 40 sqm,” said a DDA official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flats expected to be ready by October include 2,938 HIGs, 2,491 MIGs, 316 LIGs, and 3,904 EWS category flats. Additionally, by March 2024, 1,125 HIGs, 3,396 MIGs, and 1,859 EWS units will also be ready, officials added.

DDA, till date, has launched 54 housing schemes, which include 888 group housing societies and 118 cooperative housing societies, with a total of 417,063 flats in all categories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON