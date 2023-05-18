DDA sports complex in Dwarka sector 17 may open in July

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) sports complex in Sector 17, Dwarka, is nearing completion and may be opened for the public in July, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Officials said that the construction work is complete and DDA floated tenders on Tuesday to appoint coaches and trainers for the various sports facilities at the centre (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that the construction work is complete and DDA floated tenders on Tuesday to appoint coaches and trainers for the various sports facilities at the centre.

The centre also received permission for a water connection from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) recently which was a major holdup earlier. As per the initial plan, the sports complex was to be ready by 2022, but delays in obtaining various permissions extended the completion deadline.

“We should be able to fully operate the Dwarka sports facility by late June or early July. Final testing of all services at the facility is going on. The water connection has been done, but its testing at various places, filtration systems at the swimming pool, top dressing of the courts, and cleaning of the cricket pitch is going on,” said a senior DDA official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the football and hockey fields and the indoor badminton and squash courts are ready, with all gym equipment also in place.

Spread across 23.7 acre, the sports complex is being built at a cost of ₹41 crore. Once operational, it will be DDA’s 15th sports complex. Officials said that the new sports complex will not offer permanent memberships. It will only have memberships for shorter terms like one, three, and five years.

“We will also offer three-month memberships while daily bookings can be made like all other sports complexes. The membership fee will be similar to the Siri Fort Sports Complex,” said the DDA official. The three-month membership costs ₹5,060 for Indian nationals and ₹10,120 for foreign nationals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The membership fee for daily casual booking at Siri Fort Sports Complex is ₹100, while it is ₹12,270 for government officials and ₹17,180 for others for one year. This distinction does not apply for memberships over one year, which is ₹42,950 for three years, and ₹75,170 for five years for Indian citizens.

The new sports complex has nine open area play facilities which include a cricket field, a hockey cum football field, a lawn tennis court, a netball court, a basketball court, a volleyball court, a skating rink, and skate parks. The indoor games block has facilities for badminton, squash, and other games like boxing, aerobics, cue sports (billiards, snooker), martial arts (karate, taekwondo), and yoga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complex will also have administrative and cafeteria blocks, a golf cart parking area, pavilions, and toilets. The entire parking facility is in the basement, which is also nearing completion with fittings being tested, officials said.

Apart from Sector 17 in Dwarka, DDA has an existing sports complex in Sector 11 and five others are at various stages of construction in sectors 23, 8, 19, 19B, and Rohini Sector 33. These are expected to be completed by the end of the year or early 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON