DDMA allows exhibitions in Delhi; schools to remain closed for classes up to 8

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday allowed exhibitions to be organised in the city, further scaling down Covid-19 restrictions. Meanwhile schools will continue to remain closed for classes below 9, the order said.

“Business to business and business to customer exhibitions will be allowed. The exhibition organisers will be responsible for strict adherence to prescribed SOP... and compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour (viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers, etc) to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus (Sars-CoV-2). In case any violation is found, strict penal/criminal action shall be taken against the organizer of the exhibition,” said the DDMA order, a copy of which HT has seen.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said, “Weekly markets, cinemas, schools, Metro, malls, markets etc. have opened in Delhi. Exhibitions and events should also be exempted. The exhibition industry has suffered during Covid-19. Lifting of restrictions means nearly 40,000 people will get back to work. There are more than 100 exhibition business to customer (B2C) organisers in Delhi. There are no such restrictions in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad because of which many events shifted to neighbouring cities and Delhi lost on revenue.”