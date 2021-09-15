Arvind Kejriwal bans sale, use & storage of firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali over dangerous pollution levels

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that there would be a “complete ban” on the usage, storage or sales of any type of firecrackers inside the city during the festival of Diwali. Further, Kejriwal also appealed to the traders in the national capital to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the ban and in order to avoid losses.

He cited the dangerous pollution levels in Delhi as the reason behind the announcement. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said, “In view of the dangerous condition of Delhi's pollution during Diwali for the past 3 years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. So that people's lives can be saved.”

पिछले 3 साल से दीवाली के समय दिल्ली के प्रदूषण की खतरनाक स्तिथि को देखते हुए पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हर प्रकार के पटाखों के भंडारण, बिक्री एवं उपयोग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है। जिससे लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

His appeal to the traders came in a subsequent tweet, in which he said, “In view of the seriousness of pollution after the stocking of firecrackers by traders last year, a complete ban was imposed late, which caused losses to the traders. It is an appeal to all the traders that this time in view of the complete ban, do not do any kind of storage.”

पिछले साल व्यापारियों द्वारा पटाखों के भंडारण के पश्चात प्रदूषण की गंभीरता को देखत हुए देर से पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया गया जिससे व्यापारियों का नुकसान हुआ था। सभी व्यापारियों से अपील है कि इस बार पूर्ण प्रतिबंध को देखते हुए किसी भी तरह का भंडारण न करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021