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DDMA issues eviction notices to Yamuna Bazar residents, warns of demolition

DDMA issues eviction notices to Yamuna Bazar residents, warns of demolition

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:34 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Disaster Management Authourity on Thursday issued eviction notices to residents of Yamuna Bazar in Kashmere Gate area.

DDMA issues eviction notices to Yamuna Bazar residents, warns of demolition

A 15-day period has been accorded to the residents to remove their belongings and vacate the area voluntarily, failing which, a demolition drive will be undertaken to clear the "encroachment", according to the notice.

"An illegal encroachment in the form a residential cluster having approximately 310 dwellings at Yamuna Bazar within the wall along the banks of Yamuna in the O-Zone comprising floodplain land owned by DDA is in existence," the DDMA notice said.

"The same is being inundated during Yamuna floods every year thereby posing a serious threat to the loss of human life, cattle and property," it added.

In exercise of powers under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the DDMA directed those residing on the encroached area at the Yamuna bank to vacate the premises immediately within 15 days from the date of issuance of the notice.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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