Deadline for eviction passes: Water, power snapped for 50 Signature View flats

A day after the Delhi High Court’s deadline to vacate Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar expired, chaos unfolded on Monday as authorities cut off water and electricity to the remaining residents. Dozens of residents, many with their belongings half-packed, pleaded with officials for a few days’ reprieve. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

Dozens of residents, many with their belongings half-packed, pleaded with officials for a few days’ reprieve. “There are around 50 families. Some were about to leave in four or five days, others after Diwali,” said Roopesh Kukreja, a resident of flat B-802.

To be sure, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had warned residents in the last week of September that all essential services would be disconnected from October 13. The move followed a long legal battle over the crumbling complex -- developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) between 2007 and 2009 and allotted by 2011-12 -- which has faced severe structural issues for years.

The Delhi High Court had backed DDA’s decision to demolish the unsafe buildings, directing officials to ensure minimum inconvenience to residents. But residents appealed to the Supreme Court, which on Friday dismissed their plea, clearing the way for demolition. The top court also gave residents till October 12 to vacate the flats, and made it clear that any continued stay beyond that date would be at the residents’ own risk.

Of the 336 flats in the complex, around 50 remained occupied as families struggled to arrange alternate housing. Kukreja, who has a 10-year-old autistic child, said the sudden service cut had made the move unbearable. “We reached out for political support – the mayor, the local MLA – but got no help,” he said.

When HT visited the site on Monday, several residents across 12 blocks were seen appealing to officials not to disconnect power.

“I have managed to get a house on rent nearby, but I’m waiting for the court’s approval on the rent agreement, which is scheduled for October 22. We just needed a few more days,” said Pawan Dawar, another resident.

Residents said between 30 and 50 flats were still occupied when utilities were snapped.

“Diwali is around the corner, and we’re basically homeless,” said Preeti Bareja of flat F-101. “We didn’t mind vacating, but we expected some time till Diwali. I spent over ₹50 lakh on the interiors – now it’s all gone.”

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) said it had been trying to ensure a peaceful transition.

“Around 30-35 people were in the process of vacating within two or three days,” said Gaurav Pandey, RWA general secretary. “Many have offices and children’s schools nearby, so finding suitable homes takes time. We were hoping for a two-week extension, but by morning DDA, MCD, Tata Power, and Delhi Jal Board officials had already cut the supply.”