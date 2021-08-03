Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Deadline to pay deposit for DDA flats extended
delhi news

Deadline to pay deposit for DDA flats extended

DDA officials said that this has been done due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequents lockdowns that were effected to curb the outbreak.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Close to 1,354 flats were put on sale in the DDA housing scheme 2021, which was launched in January, and 10,000 flats were put up for sale in 2019.(HT Photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the deadline for people to pay the deposits of flats allotted under two housing schemes -- floated this year and in 2019 -- till the end of August and September respectively.

DDA officials said that this has been done due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequents lockdowns that were effected to curb the outbreak.

“We have been getting several requests from allottees to extend the deadline as they couldn’t get their loan processed due to the lockdown or had family members suffering from Covid-19. The deadlines have been extended on humanitarian grounds,” said a senior DDA official aware of the development.

Close to 1,354 flats were put on sale in the DDA housing scheme 2021, which was launched in January, and 10,000 flats were put up for sale in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi development authority
TRENDING NEWS

‘Disappointed’ Pakistani fan’s meme makes it to world’s first meme museum

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP