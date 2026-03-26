Dealers asked to submit liquor samples for test

The Delhi excise department has directed wholesale liquor licensees to submit samples of all approved brands for laboratory testing as part quality checks, according to orders issued this week. The move aims to maintain liquor quality and strengthen oversight, the department said.

The Office of the Commissioner of Excise, Entertainment and Luxury Tax has instructed all L-1 licensees to regularly submit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) samples to the Excise Control Laboratory. Officials said testing will now be conducted every three months.

The circular, dated March 23, reiterates earlier directions and stresses strict compliance. “All the L-1 licensees are directed to submit the sample of each approved brand for 2025-26 every quarter without fail for testing,” the order stated.

The move aims to maintain liquor quality and strengthen oversight, the department said. Officials have also directed bond inspectors to monitor compliance.

“There are small sample bottles available with retailers and wholesalers. Licensees must submit samples of all approved brands they sell,” said an excise official.

A report by the Delhi Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), tabled in the House on Monday, flagged a revenue loss of ₹890 crore under the Excise Policy 2021-22 due to lapses in re-tendering surrendered liquor licences. The panel noted that 19 zonal licences were surrendered but not re-auctioned. It also pointed to an additional ₹144 crore loss due to a licence fee waiver.

The report, based on Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) findings, flagged losses worth over ₹2000 crore. The excise department has been under scrutiny since the previous excise policy was scrapped following allegations of irregularities and the new policy is yet to be implemented.