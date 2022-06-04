Decomposed body found hanging in Delhi’s JNU jungle: Police

The highly decomposed body of a man in his 40s was found hanging from a tree in the forested area of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday evening, police said. The identity of the man could not be established until late in the night.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said that the police control room received a call around 6.30pm about a body in the forested area of the JNU. A team from the Vasant Kunj North police station visited the spot and recovered the body.

“The crime scene inspection team and forensic experts were called to examine the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary of a government hospital for identification. An inquest has been initiated,” added the DCP.

JNU rector Ajay Kumar Dubey said that no missing report was filed from JNU in the last 20 days.

“It is an unidentified body. No missing report has been from JNU in the last 20 days. Police are collecting forensic evidence,” Dubey said.

