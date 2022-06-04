Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Decomposed body found hanging in Delhi’s JNU jungle: Police
delhi news

Decomposed body found hanging in Delhi’s JNU jungle: Police

The highly decomposed body of a man in his 40s was found hanging from a tree in the forested area of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday evening, police said
HT Image
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The highly decomposed body of a man in his 40s was found hanging from a tree in the forested area of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday evening, police said. The identity of the man could not be established until late in the night.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said that the police control room received a call around 6.30pm about a body in the forested area of the JNU. A team from the Vasant Kunj North police station visited the spot and recovered the body.

“The crime scene inspection team and forensic experts were called to examine the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary of a government hospital for identification. An inquest has been initiated,” added the DCP.

JNU rector Ajay Kumar Dubey said that no missing report was filed from JNU in the last 20 days.

“It is an unidentified body. No missing report has been from JNU in the last 20 days. Police are collecting forensic evidence,” Dubey said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP