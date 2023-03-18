Decomposed body found in geeta colony, police suspect it to be of missing Mauritius national

A highly-decomposed body of a man has been found on a pavement in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday, adding that it is suspected that the corpse is of a 66-year-old Mauritius national. The DCP said the bag contained a Mauritius passport, a flight ticket, some clothes, a packet of prasad purchased from a shop at a Hanuman temple in north Delhi, and biscuits (Representative Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said at around 4.30 pm on Friday, a Geeta Colony police station team was patrolling the streets when they spotted the body, and a bag was found nearby. The DCP said the bag contained a Mauritius passport, a flight ticket, some clothes, a packet of prasad purchased from a shop at a Hanuman temple in north Delhi, and biscuits.

The passport was in the name of Bagwat Lutchmee, which led police to suspect that the body was his, DCP Meena said. Police are probing since when the body was lying on the pavement and if anyone had seen it prior to the police discovering it.

Police said Lutchmee had arrived in India on February 8, and though he was to fly back on May 5, he had approached his embassy and sought assistance as his ATM card was not working, said an officer, on condition of anonymity.

“We have learnt that the tourist left for the bank in an auto-rickshaw and asked its driver to collect the fare from the embassy. He also sent some of his belongings with the auto driver. He did not return and was thereafter unreachable,” the officer said.

Officers said they are probing whether the cause of death was murder, an accident or the person died a natural death. They said they were also finding out if the tourist died on the pavement itself or someone dumped the body there.

“We are trying to know the exact sequence of events leading to his death and the places where he visited between February 28 and his death,” said DCP Meena.

The police have preserved the body in a government hospital’s mortuary and are waiting for his family members to arrive in India and complete legal formalities.