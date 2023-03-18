Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Live-in partner allegedly rapes Delhi woman multiple times, sent private photos to her parents

Live-in partner allegedly rapes Delhi woman multiple times, sent private photos to her parents

PTI |
Mar 18, 2023 09:38 PM IST

The 26-year-old Delhi woman moved to police when the accused sent her private photos to her parents.

A 26-year-old Delhi woman here has accused her live-in partner of raping her several times and shooting her private photos and videos without her consent, police said on Saturday.

The Delhi woman said she was living with Amul Thakur, the accused, after meeting him first in May 2022. (Representative)
The Delhi woman said she was living with Amul Thakur, the accused, after meeting him first in May 2022. (Representative)

The accused also kept her legal documents with him and refused to give them back, they said.

The victim moved to police when the accused sent her private photos to her parents.

According to her complaint, the woman said she was living with Amul Thakur, the accused, in a live-in relationship, having met him first in May 2022. After a few months, she returned home.

Also read: Two-year-old raped in Gurugram apartment complex

"He made my objectionable photos and videos without my consent while having sex saying he will marry me soon. When I left his house, he threatened me to come back to him. When I refused, he sent my objectionable photos to my parents and threatened them too. He also threatened to shoot me," the woman said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Thakur under sections 376 (2) N (raping repeatedly the same woman), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections 67 and 67 A of the IT Act at Sector 40 Police Station on Friday.

"An FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Sector 40 Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram rape
gurugram rape
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out