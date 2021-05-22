Deep Sidhu among 16 named in first charge sheet over Red Fort violence

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu is among the 16 people who have been named in the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police’s crime branch in a Delhi court in connection with the case of alleged violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, senior police officers aware of the development said on Friday.

The charge sheet running into 3,224 pages was submitted before a duty metropolitan magistrate in Tis Hazari Court on April 17 (Monday), the officers quoted above said. The chief metropolitan magistrate will hear the matter now on May 28.

All the 16 people named in the charge sheet were arrested. While Sidhu and 12 others have been released on bail, three accused, identified as 23-year-old Dutch national of Indian origin, Maninderjit Singh alias Moni, Khempreet Singh and Jabrajang Singh, are still in judicial custody.

A senior police officer associated with the probe said even as the investigation into the case is still in progress and many suspects are yet to be arrested, the charge sheet was filed to meet the deadline of 90 days from the date of the first arrest.

“A charge sheet has to be filed within 90 days of the first arrest in any case. The three arrested men would have got advantage in getting bail had the police failed to file the charge sheet in time. We will file supplementary charge sheets as and when required, and depending upon the progress in the investigation,” the officer said.

According to the officer, names of many farm leaders have been mentioned in the contents of the charge sheet but “nobody has been listed in the accused column because as of now as their role is still being probed”.

Two separate cases were registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort. While one case involving serious charges such as rioting, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy was registered on the police’s complaint, the second case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is the custodian of the Mughal-era fort. Sidhu was arrested in both the cases.

The police are yet to file a charge sheet in the second case.

At least seven key suspects, including gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, are still absconding in the main Red Fort case (registered on the police’s complaint). Police have announced a ₹1 lakh reward each for information on Sidhana, Jugraj Singh, Gurajant Singh, and Gurjot Singh. Three more absconding suspects – Buta Singh, Jajbir Singh, and Sukhdev Singh – carry a ₹50,000 reward each on their arrest.

Farmers who have been protesting against three farm laws since November last year took out a tractor rally on January 26. The rally turned violent when a group of protesters deviated from the pre-decided route and entered the Capital. After a face-off with police at ITO, the protesters moved towards Red Fort, vandalised property and clashed with policemen.