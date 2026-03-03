New Delhi, Delhi Police has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by a defence entrepreneur alleging fresh death threats from an international extortion network and referred it to the Special Cell, an official said on Tuesday. Defence entrepreneur receives fresh death threats; Delhi Police refers case to Special Cell

According to a written complaint submitted at Chanakyapuri police station on February 27 by Sahil Luthra, Managing Director of Vijayen Trishul Defence Solutions , he received two threatening calls on February 26 from international numbers, including those with country codes of Portugal and Germany, the official said.

In his complaint, Luthra alleged that the callers claimed responsibility for a firing incident that took place outside his residence in Amritsar on the intervening night of November 29 and 30 last year.

The callers warned him of escalated action, stating that future attacks would directly target him, Luthra said in his complaint.

According to the complaint, the callers told him that they were aware of the security cover provided to him and asserted that such protection would not prevent an attack.

In an email response to Luthra, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, acknowledged receipt of his communication and informed him that the matter had been referred to the Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, for further necessary action.

Luthra told the police that he had been receiving threats since October 2024, around the time his company announced expansion plans in Punjab.

He said that he was asked to pay ₹10 crore in August 2025. Investigators are examining whether the demand and the pattern of intimidation bear similarities to other high-profile extortion cases reported in recent months, police said.

The complaint also states that the threatening communications were routed through VoIP calls and traced to multiple countries, including Portugal, Germany, Canada and the United States. Cyber units are analysing the technical trail to ascertain the origin and authenticity of the calls, sources said.

Luthra has further referred to the mentions of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International and gangster Goldy Brar in the threatening communications.

However, investigating agencies have not publicly confirmed any direct organisational involvement and are verifying the claims as part of the probe.

The firing incident at his Amritsar residence is already under investigation by the Punjab Police. No arrests have been made so far.

In his complaint, Luthra also said that his company faced attempted cyber intrusions in May 2025 targeting its official email accounts and social media handles. He claimed that some of the digital activity appeared to originate from overseas accounts. These aspects are also being examined, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies are assessing possible cross-border linkages, particularly the use of international communication channels and internet-based calling platforms. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.