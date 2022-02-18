Delay e-rickshaw subsidy till owner gets permanent licence, Delhi govt told

New Delhi: In an effort to minimise accidents involving e-rickshaws, a motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) in the city has asked the Delhi government to delay release of subsidies for purchase of these vehicles till the owner receives a valid driving licence. Currently, the Delhi government allows registration of e-rickshaws against the learners licence of the owner -- a provision made by the transport department in 2015 to promote eco-friendly last-mile connectivity in the Capital.

The presiding officer (PO) of MACT Ekta Gauba Mann also directed the Delhi government’s transport department to provide e-rickshaw permits only in service roads with low traffic and having a speed limit under 40kmph, pointing out that these vehicles have a maximum speed of 25kmph.

The judicial officer also asked the Union government to consider creating a separate lane for slow-moving two-wheelers, three-wheelers and e-rickshaws.

The MACT order comes while dealing with a plea by a 37-year-old woman who had lost her vision due to an accident where an e-rickshaw, carrying the petitioner and three others, overturned resulting injuries to the passengers. The investigating officer told the court that most e-rickshaw drivers only have learner’s license and not the permanent license.

On October 28, 2017, HT also reported that a large number of e-rickshaw drivers ply on the roads with only a learners’ driving license. At the time, estimates with the government showed that there were over 100,000 e-rickshaws on Delhi’s roads, of which only 37% were registered. Transport officials agreed that the situation has not improved much since then.

The learners’ licence problem stems from a guideline framed by the Delhi transport department in 2015 -- in a bid to promote the eco-friendly vehicles which serve as an effective medium for plugging last-mile connectivity -- allowing registration of e-rickshaws against learners’ licences.

The petitioner said there is an increase in accidents on the roads due to rash driving by the e-rickshaw drivers.

“Petitioner has verbally requested that something should be done to prevent such type of accidents as her entire life and her earning is affected due to the said accident. She has also stated that the drivers of e-rickshaws are driving in a negligent manner and causing havoc on the roads,” the court noted in its order.

The court, in its order, said that every motor accident victim should be adequately compensated. “Hum hain Bharat ke wasi; Hum hain Delhi ke niwasi; Humara haq hai ki hum road par chalen; Jis marji gaadi main hum baithe; Chahe woh bus ho, car ho, auto ho, ya e-rickshaw; Law hi karega humari suraksha; Agar motor accident ho jaye kisi ka toh; mile compensation usse sahi sa,” said the court.

The matter will be heard on May 4.

In November 2017, a 12-member committee, set up at the directive of the Delhi high court to frame an e-rickshaw policy, had also recommended limiting the number of battery operated three-wheelers in the city, like autorickshaws. According to rules, only 100,000 autorickshaws can ply in the city at present.

“At present there is no cap on the number of registered e-rickshaws. The committee opines, considering the road space and availability of other modes of transport, the number of e-rickshaws should be limited,” the HC appointed committee stated in its 2017 report.

The committee, which had officials from the transport department, civic agencies, urban development department, traffic police and power distribution companies, also suggested that the government stop handing out learner’s licences, without a test. “Since, the issue of public safety is involved, it is recommended that the present system of granting registration on the basis of learners licence should be discontinued. The committee recommends that the e-rickshaw should be registered only after the applicant obtains a permanent driving license,” read the report.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to direct the traffic police to check documents of vehicles, including e-rickshaws. “It is also requested to kindly consider making the law on the fact that if the insurance policy of any motor vehicle has expired, then the traffic police could be authorised by law to issue notice to the said owner of the motor vehicles including e-rickshaws...and they shall get it renewed immediately ...so that any victim of motor accident should not remain uncompensated,” the court said in its order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON