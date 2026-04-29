Delay on Delhi Metro's Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden route; commuters stuck for over 30 minutes
Metro services were disrupted due to a signalling failure, the DMRC said.
Commuters on the Delhi Metro Magenta Line faced major inconvenience on Wednesday after train services were disrupted due to a signalling failure. It caused delays and long queues at stations.
The disruption occurred between Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station and Botanical Garden Metro Station. Several passengers reported being stuck inside trains and on platforms for more than 30 minutes.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “Service Update. Delay in train services on Magenta Line between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden metro stations due to a signalling issue. Normal services on all other lines.”
Reportedly around four to five engineers were inside a Magenta line metro on the route, figuring out the signalling issue.{{/usCountry}}
Reportedly around four to five engineers were inside a Magenta line metro on the route, figuring out the signalling issue.{{/usCountry}}
Social media was flooded with complaints from stranded commuters.{{/usCountry}}
Social media was flooded with complaints from stranded commuters.{{/usCountry}}
“DMRC Magenta Line train has been stuck at Shaheen Bagh station for almost 10 minutes. I think there may be a major fault in the gate opening and closing system,” a user wrote on X.{{/usCountry}}
“DMRC Magenta Line train has been stuck at Shaheen Bagh station for almost 10 minutes. I think there may be a major fault in the gate opening and closing system,” a user wrote on X.{{/usCountry}}
“DMRC magenta line delayed by 15-20 mins during rush hour. Why the delay?” someone asked.
A comment read, “What the heck is wrong with Magenta line going towards Krishna Park!!!”
Services on other lines of the metro network continued without disruption.
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.