Delhi Metro sets up new entity to run projects abroad, Sanjay Jamuar named CEO

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set up a separate entity––the Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), appointing former Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Sanjay Jamuar as its chief executive officer (CEO). DMRC sets up international arm DMIL to bid for global projects (Representative image/HT photo)

The entity, set up with support of the Central government, will take up Metro projects as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) assignments in India outside Delhi, and abroad, officials said on Sunday. Till date, DMRC was handing these roles.

“Sanjay Jamuar has been appointed as the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the DMIL,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC in a statement on Sunday, adding that DMIL’s role involves assisting and setting up Metro projects outside Delhi and abroad.

Dayal said the DMRC is also handling crucial O&M contracts for the Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Mumbai (Maharashtra), and Bihar’s Patna metro projects, and it has played the role of consultant for almost all major Metro projects in India.

“DMRC has also carried out construction work for Metro projects in Mumbai, Jaipur and Patna. Therefore, the DMIL is now expected to further expand DMRC’s footprint across the world,” he said.

DMRC is currently involved as a consultant with the Dhaka Metro project in Bangladesh.

The DMIL has the mandate to offer advisory services to other authorities and lenders to help develop, improve and prepare long term plans for metro and transit systems.

Officials said the DMIL will further leverage the experience and expertise of DMRC which has directly or indirectly helped many cities across the country to build their own metro systems.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed CEO, Jamuar, hold a wide experience across the Indian Railways, the DMRC, and internationally in the UK, USA, France, Middle East and Europe.

“He holds a post graduate diploma in strategic leadership from Warwick Business school UK, and has done research work at Leeds University in transport economics,” Dayal added.